Scarlet Johnsson gets engaged to boyfriend after 2 years of dating

The Hollywood actor and the worldwide known bonny lass is now getting engaged tot he Saturday Night Live Star, Colin Jost. Both of them are getting engaged after two years of dating. According to E! Online, the couple is planning to exchange wedding vows sometime in the near future. The duo made their debut as a couple in November 2017 and most recently attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere together in LA.

This will be the first marriage of Jost while the third for Johansson.

The 34-year-old actor’s first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010). She then tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they finalised their divorce in September 2017. Johansson shares four-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac.