Latest NewsNEWS

Massive fire broke out at this shop in Kerala damaged goods worth 1 crore

May 21, 2019, 02:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

A massive fire broke out at an umbrella showroom at the crowded Pazhavangady area here on Tuesday. The fire and rescue services personnel said that the fire broke out at the two-storied Chellam Umbrella Mart and its Godown was engulfed in fire.

However, no major casualty was reported but a fireman sustained a minor injury while trying to contain the blaze, police said.

Smoke was seen emanating from above the building around 9:30.

After being informed by the workers of the shop, five units of the fire-tenders rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after nearly three hours of relentless efforts.

The owner of the shop said stock worth more than Rs 1 crore was believed to have been destroyed completely.

Tags

Related Articles

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

BJP confident of election results: LIVE UPDATES of UP bypolls

Mar 11, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
geeta-viswas-of-shaktiman

See The Amazing Transformation Of Geeta Vishwas In Shakthimaan after 19 years: Pics

Jun 8, 2018, 11:12 am IST

Most beautiful actress in South Indian cinema with the best acting skills

Dec 17, 2017, 06:47 am IST

Oppo launches ‘Diwali Edition’ smartphones in India

Sep 26, 2017, 06:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close