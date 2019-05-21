Massive fire broke out at this shop in Kerala damaged goods worth 1 crore

A massive fire broke out at an umbrella showroom at the crowded Pazhavangady area here on Tuesday. The fire and rescue services personnel said that the fire broke out at the two-storied Chellam Umbrella Mart and its Godown was engulfed in fire.

However, no major casualty was reported but a fireman sustained a minor injury while trying to contain the blaze, police said.

Smoke was seen emanating from above the building around 9:30.

After being informed by the workers of the shop, five units of the fire-tenders rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control after nearly three hours of relentless efforts.

The owner of the shop said stock worth more than Rs 1 crore was believed to have been destroyed completely.