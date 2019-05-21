Queen Elizabeth needs a Social Media Manager and she will pay you salary Rs 26 lakhs

The Royal Communications has made an opening for the post of Digital Communication Officer for Queen Elizabeth II. The social media manager have to find new ways to maintain the Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage” says the job listing website.

The job which will be based in Buckingham Palace will pay an exorbitant salary of 30,000 British pounds which is equivalent to almost Rs 26,57,655.

The job listing says “your work will be viewed by millions”… that is the biggest perk and it being shared around the world your “biggest reward”. “Your feature articles and social media posts are bound to garner incredibly high visibility as you will be working for the Royal family of Britain,” it says.

Apart from the obvious perks of a high salary, the benefit package of the job includes a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme (applicable after 6 months), 33 days annual leave which will include bank holidays, free lunch, and access to development and training to support your continuous professional development.

Moreover, apart from state visits and the occasional royal engagement, “you need to remember that your reputation will be at the forefront of all you do” and “the reaction to our work is always high-profile”, says the site.

HOW TO APPLY

https://theroyalhousehold.tal.net/vx/lang-en-GB/mobile-0/appcentre-1/brand-3/user-622275/xf-f55368b8cd90/candidate/eform/500513/save_page