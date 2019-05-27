Brazil footballer wishes ‘Team India’ and Virat Kohli

Brazil footballer David Louis has greeted Indian cricket team and it’s captain Virat Kohli. The team is in the final preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Louis in a video message posted on social media has wished all the best for the team India.
In the video message, he said that his support is for team India. In a video tweeted by businessman and philanthropist Frank Khalid, Luiz can be heard saying, “Hello, Virat Kohli! Good luck for the World Cup bro. God bless you a lot, to you and your team. I’m gonna be supporting you. See you soon”
Louis playing in English Premier League in stopper back position has also played for Brazil in some matches.
As you all know I love both football & cricket. I asked @DavidLuiz_4 who he was backing for the @cricketworldcup & his reply was @BCCI & captain @imVkohli . He had a special message for the captain. ?? #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2kKqwSnrtX
— Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019
Post Your Comments