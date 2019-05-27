Latest NewsSports

Brazil footballer wishes ‘Team India’ and Virat Kohli

May 27, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Brazil footballer David Louis has greeted Indian cricket team and it’s captain Virat Kohli. The team is in the final preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Louis in a video message posted on social media has wished all the best for the team India.

In the video message, he said that his support is for team India. In a video tweeted by businessman and philanthropist Frank Khalid, Luiz can be heard saying, “Hello, Virat Kohli! Good luck for the World Cup bro. God bless you a lot, to you and your team. I’m gonna be supporting you. See you soon”

Louis playing in English Premier League in stopper back position has also played for Brazil in some matches.

 

 

