Four year old girl raped during parent-teacher meet

May 27, 2019
A four-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a private school’s helper who is also working as the conductor therein Dhuri town in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

The residents have started an agitation against the school management and the local administration.

The accused was playing in a park with the girl and later took her to the room and raped her. The girl’s mother took her to the home unaware of the fact.

When the girl complained of pain in the abdomen on Saturday evening and repeated it on Sunday, the doctors took her to the hospital and the doctors confirmed she was raped.

Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said law and order have broken down in the state. He took it to Twitter to express his protests and complaint.

