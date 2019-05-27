SHOCKING; Kidney scam in Sraddha hospital; MD arrested

The Managing Director of the Sraddha Hospital Dr. Pradeep Kumar was arrested over the alleged kidney scam in recent times.

Following the order from the District Collector K Bhaskar, the hospital was closed on Saturday. A Three membered committee was formed to investigate the irregularities. It has been reported that the hospital has performed 68 kidney transplantations surgeries and the majority of them are done without any clear procedures.

The police had earlier arrested Dr. M. Manjunath, an Ayurvedic doctor from Bengaluru, who acted as the middleman, Dr. D Prabhakar, nephrologist of Sraddha Hospital and J. Kumar Varma Manager (Admin) of the hospital on May 9.