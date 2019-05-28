Latest NewsIndia

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Resigns After Congress’ Rout

May 28, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria has reportedly resigned from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Cabinet. His purported exit comes in the backdrop of rumblings within the party’s state unit following the humiliation suffered in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

In a purported press release, Kataria said he resigned from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet in the wake of the Congress party’s poor performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress lost all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections. The BJP won 24 and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party one seat in the Congress-ruled state.

Kataria said he was forwarding his resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh through the CM. When contacted, the Chief Minister’s Office told PTI, “We refuse to confirm the resignation.”

Sources at the Raj Bhawan also did not confirm the resignation. “There is no confirmation on this,” said an official.

