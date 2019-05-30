Father rapes his children and forced them to have sex with dog

Christopher Sena from Las Vegas was a shame to be a fatherly figure. The 52-year-old man not only raped his children but also forced them to have sex with their family dog. The sickening abuse went on for 12 years and the man has thus got 54 life sentences, which gathers a jail term of over 341 years! Sena targeted over 8 of his family members including his ex-wife and current wife and filmed them having sex. He was involved in incest sex crimes.

A resident of Las Vegas, America he performed some horrific acts which were shown to the jury during his trial. He forced his children, a girl and a boy to have sex with him, their mother and stepmother. He has been convicted of 95 sex crimes! Judge William Kephart who gave the sentence said, only a sentence stretching ‘hundreds’ of years would suffice for Sena’s ‘highly selfish’ and ‘very perverted’ behaviour. He has been in jail since the year 2014 but has been sentenced just now. He had two ex-wives, both of whom were sent to prison for participating willingly in the abuse! Both of them have been handed life sentences in this week’s hearing.

The Las Vegas Review Journal quoted one of the victims, “I was just an object for him to do awful things to because there was no one there to tell him otherwise. It was better without him in my life.” She has now graduated and trying to move on in her life. She called her sufferings as ‘evil abuse.’ The father clearly did not care for his children or anyone else. The horrific abuse was uncovered in the year 2014 when the Special Weapons and Tactics raid was conducted on his trailer.