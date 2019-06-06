SHOCKING REPORT; Drugs from Pakistan ruining Indian States ?

The young generation comprising of young fruitful men and women from Udhampur, Jammu City and other parts of the region have slipped into the dark abyss of drug addiction.

The shoking news has been reported by the India Today has asserted that the maia roots from pakistan that had once sprouted in Punjab is now spreading to Jammu and kashmir.

It is sinister design to ruin the next generation and escalate criminal and terror activities, accounts from busy markets and crowded neighborhoods have shown.

In the last 18 months, more than 80 per cent of drugs seized in Jammu and Kashmir were smuggled in from Pakistan, also for narco-terrorism, a recent Mail Today report said. Only 20 to 25 per cent of drugs being smuggled into J&K came from Punjab, while the rest were being pumped in from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

