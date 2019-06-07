Aligarh Rape Murder: ‘We want him dead,’ says baby’s mother

Mother of the baby who was brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has demanded death for the accused. Talking to news agency ANI, the woman said that, “We want death penalty for him. Otherwise if he comes out after 7 years, he will be emboldened even more.” She has also demanded both Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the case and ‘severely punish the accused.’ The mother said that no action against the accused will encourage them. She also revealed a startling detail about one of the accused. “The co-accused had raped his own 4-year-old daughter, his wife took their daughter that day itself and left for her parents’ home.”

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has constituted a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the murder of two-and-a-half-year-old baby girl. “SIT formed under Superintendent of Police rural area (SPRA). Forensic science team, Special Operation Group (SOG) and a team of experts also in the SIT to conduct investigation on a fast track basis. POCSO Act will also be there in the case,” DG (Law&Order) Anand Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.