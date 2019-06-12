Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided to give government jobs to Pulwama martyrs’ families

The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday decided to give government jobs to the dependents of martyrs of Pulwama and Kupwara terrorist attacks who belong to the state.

Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bhagalpur), Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Patna) and Pintu Kumar Singh (Begusarai) were killed in the two incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bihar government will offer the martyrs’ dependents a job in Class III and IV category, as per their qualification, Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told reporters here.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 11.68 crore for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of a multi-purpose 130-MW Dagmara hydel power project in Supaul district of the state, Kumar said.

A total of 15 decisions were taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

