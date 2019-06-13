Cabinet approves the Indian Medical Council Amendment Bill

The cabinet have approved the Indian Medical Council Amendment bill and the Homeopahty Central Council. It had been asserted that both of them were laped in the previous Lok Sabha session.Both the Bills are now set to be reintroduced in the upcoming Parliament session beginning next week.

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment Bill), 2019, is aimed at bringing in credibility in the field of medical education in the nation and would provide for super session of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for a period of two years from August 26, 2018, the Centre said.

“During this period, the Board of Governors shall exercise the powers and functions of the MCI as assigned under the IMC Act, 1956. The number of members in the Board of Governors will be increased from existing 7 to 12,” it added.