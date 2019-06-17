CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Actress Parvathy to direct a movie; Reveals her favorite cast

Jun 17, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
Award winning Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvoth revealed to direct a film soon. The actress known for classy performance in the movie has revealed this in an interview given to an FM radio.

In an interview given to Red FM, the actress said that she has thought of directing a movie from very earlier. And has discussed the project with actress Rima Kallingal.

She also revealed that she likes to place Asif Ali as the hero in her film and Nimisha Sajyan and Darshana Rajendran will play the female lead in the film. But the actress has not revealed more about her directorial venture.

