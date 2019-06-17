Health Minister obsessed with cricket match in crucial meeting

Bihar’s health sector is facing a tough time following the death of hundreds of children due to encephalitis. However, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey worries more about India’s performance in the World Cup. This irresponsible act invited criticisms from many parts.

Video footage where the minister asks about the wickets in a crucial meeting has come out. The meeting presided by the minister was organized to discuss the prevention and control measures of encephalitis. Union Ministers Harshvardhan and Ashwini Kumar were also part of the meeting. The minister in the middle of the meeting enquires the wickets of India Pak match.

#WATCH Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey asks for latest cricket score during State Health Department meeting over Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths. (16.6.19) pic.twitter.com/EVenx5CB6G — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The death toll due to encephalitis is on rage. 90 children were dead in Sreekrishna Medical College alone. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced financial assistance of RS.4 lakh for each family.