ICC World Cup: Television sale increases in India

As the ICC world cup is progressing to the second round, the sale of television in the country has increased. The market experts revealed that the sale of most of all brands of TV’s above 55 inches has increased by 100%. The top brands in the market, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic have registered 100% increase.

The market was benefitted by the ICC Cricket world cup.

The main reason for the demand in the market for bigger screens is that people are changing to bigger screens for a better view. In the Indian market, the bigger screens TV’s are priced around 50,000 to 1.75 lakhs.

The Samsung has launched it’s latest model 8KU HD Tv in the Indian market. it is priced around 10.99 lakhs to 59.99 lakhs.

In India, around 1.25 crore TV’s sold in a year.