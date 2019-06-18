Latest Newscelebrities

Hina Khan’s latest Gym workout video goes viral : Watch Here

Jun 18, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Hina Khan’s latest workout session video goes viral on social medias. Posting sexy videos straight from the gym, Hina set grinding goals for fans who couldn’t stop marvelling at her post-workout glow which the television-turned-Bollywood actress happily flaunted.

Seen in a chic and sporty look as she clubbed a pair of red shorts with a black tank top teamed with a pair of red sneakers, Hina sported a fluffy bun on top of her head as she lifted weights or stretched and pulled up with the help of her trainer. Sharing all of it on her Instagram handle’s story feature, Hina also shared a picture of her lunch bowl which featured boiled veggies.

????#WorkOutWithHinaKhan

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

