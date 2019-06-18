Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor playing belly dance has gone viral in social media.

The pretty actress posted her dancing video on social media platform Instagram on Sunday evening. She did this as a part of the ‘Dance Deewane’ challenge. Janhvi Kapoor was nominated for the challenge by Dhadhak director Shashank Khaitan.

The Dance Deewane challenge was started by Madhuri Dixit to promote the reality show, in which she started a chain of celebs asking their friends to put up a short dance video. Madhuri and Shashank are both on the judges’ panel of Dance Deewana 2.