N K Premachandran Seeks Permission to Bring bill against Sabarimala Young Women entry

N K Premachandran sought permission to bring private bill against Sabarimala young women entry. This would be the first bill presented in 17th Loksabha. Bill is included in Friday’s schedule. This will follow discussion and voting. All other parties except the left are expected to support the bill.
