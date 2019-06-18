KeralaLatest News

N K Premachandran Seeks Permission to Bring bill against Sabarimala Young Women entry

Jun 18, 2019, 09:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

N K Premachandran sought permission to bring private bill against Sabarimala young women entry. This would be the first bill presented in 17th Loksabha. Bill is included in Friday’s schedule. This will follow discussion and voting. All other parties except the left are expected to support the bill.

Related Articles

BJP Chief Amit Shah Himself will Monitor 1800 WhatsApp Groups

Jul 22, 2018, 09:15 pm IST

” Priyanka Gandhi is a role model for Indian Wives”; Actor Joy Mathew’s FB post on Priyanka Gandhi goes viral

Feb 8, 2019, 06:25 pm IST

Building collapses in Mumbai: Rescue operations underway

Dec 15, 2017, 05:30 pm IST

Know the close relation between Mohanlal and June 24

Jun 24, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close