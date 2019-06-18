“Our Mother Tongue is Italian” Advocate Jayasankar Trolls Congress Party

Advocate Jayasankar is once again doing what he does best- trolling political parties regardless of what political faith they represent. He spares nobody when it comes to sarcastic digs and his latest is aimed at Congress party.

In an ironical tone, Jayasankar suggests that Congressmen must have taken their oath in Loksabha in Italian and not in Hindi. This is obviously a dig at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s Italian connection.

“Congress members should take their oath in Italian. Our mother tongue is Italian. It is the world’s best language. If someone doesn’t know Italian, they can choose to take an oath in Spanish or French. Hindi is BJP’s language. The language of the people who caused our defeat in the elections…”

