Latest NewsSports

Pankaj Advani won Asian Snooker Championship

Jun 22, 2019, 11:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian player Pankaj Advani has won the Asian Snooker Championship. By this win, he completed a career grand slam in cue sports. Advani defeated Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon 6-3 in the finals played today in Doha, Qatar. By this victory, the Indian player has become the only one to win the Asian and World championships in all formats.

Advani has conquered the ACBS Asian Snooker Events – 6 -red (short format0 and 15-red (long format) – along with IBSF World Championships in both formats too. He has already accomplished it in Billiards. Pankaj will now take part in IBSF World Cup in Doha which will be held next week.

Results:

Final: Pankaj Advani (India) beat Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon 6-3 (10-52, 1-97(97), 95(54)-1, 110(75)-1, 69-43, 71(60)-44, 80-49, 72-42, 67(50)-1)

Semifinal: Pankaj Advani (India) defeated Asjad Iqbal (Pakistan) 5-4 (31-68, 1-54, 40-76, 1-96(81), 78-8, 89-33, 55-14, 89-24, 52-26)

Tags

Related Articles

Arun-Jaitley-Mocks-Rahul

‘How much does he know…’ Arun Jaitley mocks Rahul Gandhi

Jun 7, 2018, 07:30 am IST

PM Narendra Modi to commission ‘INS Kalvari – First Made-In-India Scorpene Class Submarine’ Today

Dec 14, 2017, 07:22 am IST

Karnataka floor test: Section 144 clamped in Mangalore

May 19, 2018, 06:21 am IST

Rajinikanth’s Kaala Leaked Online! Full Movie Live Streamed on Facebook

Jun 7, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close