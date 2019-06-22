Pankaj Advani won Asian Snooker Championship

Indian player Pankaj Advani has won the Asian Snooker Championship. By this win, he completed a career grand slam in cue sports. Advani defeated Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon 6-3 in the finals played today in Doha, Qatar. By this victory, the Indian player has become the only one to win the Asian and World championships in all formats.
Advani has conquered the ACBS Asian Snooker Events – 6 -red (short format0 and 15-red (long format) – along with IBSF World Championships in both formats too. He has already accomplished it in Billiards. Pankaj will now take part in IBSF World Cup in Doha which will be held next week.
Results:
Final: Pankaj Advani (India) beat Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon 6-3 (10-52, 1-97(97), 95(54)-1, 110(75)-1, 69-43, 71(60)-44, 80-49, 72-42, 67(50)-1)
Semifinal: Pankaj Advani (India) defeated Asjad Iqbal (Pakistan) 5-4 (31-68, 1-54, 40-76, 1-96(81), 78-8, 89-33, 55-14, 89-24, 52-26)
ASIAN SNOOKER CHAMPION ????? My trophy cabinet is now complete ? Never worked so hard in my entire career to win a title. Had to fight back in most matches and even high fever during the final! NEVER SAY DIE pic.twitter.com/n6FodmTUbO
— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) June 22, 2019
