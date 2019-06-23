Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Female journalist killed by bike borne assailants;Eggs thrown at car; Details Inside

Jun 23, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
A journalist was killed by shooting at her after intercepting her car. The incidnet happene in East Delhi’s Ashok Nagar.

“Mitali Chandola was driving alone near Dharamshilla Cancer Hospital when two bike-borne men intercepted her car and opened fire from the front. At least three bullets were fired, two hit and pierced the car’s front windshield. Eggs were also thrown at her car. One bullet hit her right arm. The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital. She will be shifted to AIIMS for surgery,” Hindustan Times quoted Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar.

The deceased journalist is working or a television channel in Noida.

The woman has told the police about the differences she is having with her husband. Personal enmity is being suspected,” the police officer said.

