Names of top 300 loan defaulters revealed in parliament

Jun 23, 2019, 12:15 am IST
Bangladesh Finance Minister A.H.M.Mustafa Kamal has revealed the names of top loan defaulters in the Parliament. He has revealed 300 top loan defaulters. He revealed this as an answer to a question raised in the parliament.

The minister informed the parliament that the total number of loan defaulters in the country is 170,390 and the total amount of defaulted loans is 102,315.19 crore, Taka. These 300 top defaulters have a defaulted loan amount of 50,942 crores Taka.

The minister also submitted a list of 14,617 people and institutions who have an outstanding loan over 5 crore Taka since 2009. The bad loans of the banks and financial, institutions have increased by 43,210 crore Taka since September 2015.

