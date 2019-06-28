Commodity Market: Gold, Silver prices declines

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver declined today. Gold price declined bu Rs.65 and silver price declined by Rs.150.

In the international market, the price of gold went high. In New York, gold was trading at $ 1,416.84 an ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold 99.9% and 99.5% purity slipped by Rs.65 to reach at Rs.34,285 and Rs.34,115 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,800 per eight gram.

In the international market, the price of silver went down. In New York, silver was trading at $ 15.16 an ounce. In India, the price of silver declined by Rs.150 to reach Rs.38,600 per kilo. Weekly based delivery reduced by Rs.13 to reach Rs.37,591 per kilo. Price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.