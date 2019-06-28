Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Jun 28, 2019, 04:53 pm IST
In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee surged against the Us dollar in the early hours of trading. The upward movement of the Indian rupee was backed by the easing of crude oil prices in the international market and the good opening by the Indian equity market.

The Indian rupee rose 15 paise to trade at 68.92 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has closed yesterday in a gain of 8 paise against the US dollar at 69.07.

In the Interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened strong against the US dollar at 69 and it later moved upwards and touched 68.92 against the US dollar showing a gain of 15 paise.

