Government asks former chief minister to vacate the house

The Andhra Pradesh state government has asked the former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his house. The government has issued a notice to the owners of 28 illegal buildings in the state to demolish the buildings. Chandrababu Naidu’s house is also included in the list.

‘Praja Vediaka’, a conference hall constructed at a budget of eight crores near his house was demolished by the government earlier. Lingamaneni guest house of Naidu near the Krishna river in Guntur district is given notice. The government holds that the house violates the environmental norms and 28 buildings in total have been issued the notice as they are built in less than 100 metres from the Krishna River Bank.

The government claims that these buildings are illegal and the structures violated the norms of the River Conservancy Act, 1884, since it was built on the banks of the Krishna river. Under the Act, no construction activity should take place within 500 m of the river.