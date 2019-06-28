ICC World Cup: Team India’s orange jersey unveiled

The BCCI has officially unveiled the Team India’s orange jersey for the away matches in ICC world cup cricket today. The Indian cricket team will wear this new jersey in the match against the hosts England in Birmingham on Sunday.

“The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams,” India’s official kit manufacturers, Nike said in a statement.

Before the start of the World Cup, ICC introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

The ICC rule reads: “For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match.”

As the Indian team and England team has the blue colour jersey, the Indian team has to wear their away jersey as per ICC instructions.