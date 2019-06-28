IndiGo Airlines launches new flights: Fare starts from Rs.1999

The Indian budget airline IndiGo has launched new flight services connecting major Indian cities. The airliner has launched operations on six new routes from today. In these four routes belong to RCS – or Regional Connectivity Scheme-.

The new routes connect Kolkata with Prayaraj, Raipur with Prayagraj, and Kolkata with Jabalpur. The airline has also launched an introductory offer for passengers travelling in these routes. The passengers can avail tickets at an introductory offer of Rs.1999. The passengers can book tickets for this fare through the airline’s website- www.goindigo.in.

The new services is intended to cater to the needs of both business and leisure passengers who want to experience India’s history and spirituality, the airline explained in a statement.

The Indigo which has a fleet over around 200 aircraft and offers over 1400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic and 19 international destinations.