Latest NewsBusiness

IndiGo Airlines launches new flights: Fare starts from Rs.1999

Jun 28, 2019, 05:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian budget airline IndiGo has launched new flight services connecting major Indian cities. The airliner has launched operations on six new routes from today. In these four routes belong to  RCS – or Regional Connectivity Scheme-.

The new routes connect Kolkata with Prayaraj, Raipur with Prayagraj, and Kolkata with Jabalpur. The airline has also launched an introductory offer for passengers travelling in these routes. The passengers can avail tickets at an introductory offer of Rs.1999. The passengers can book tickets for this fare through the airline’s website- www.goindigo.in.

The new services is intended to cater to the needs of both business and leisure passengers who want to experience India’s history and spirituality, the airline explained in a statement.

The Indigo which has a fleet over around 200 aircraft and offers over 1400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic and 19 international destinations.

Tags

Related Articles

How to make Filo Pizza

Dec 17, 2018, 05:49 pm IST

Sreesanth life ban case : Supreme Court issues notice to BCCI

Feb 5, 2018, 03:55 pm IST

“Why Can’t You Just Openly Declare that You Support Jayarajan?” K K Rama Replies to Saradakutty

Mar 21, 2019, 08:44 am IST

Madrasas to hoist National flag on August 15

Aug 12, 2017, 09:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close