Married woman stabbed to death by spurned lover

A married woman was stabbed to death by her spurned lover. The fatal incident occurred in New Delhi.

The accused Sunny has allegedly stabbed Pinkey a 24-year-old woman to death today at her residence in Chirag Dilli. The accused is also seriously injured and is admitted to the hospital. The police are investigating whether he tried to suicide or was injured during the incident.

The victim Pinkey was in a relationship with Sunny before her marriage. She got married five years ago. Pinkey who runs a beauty-parlor moved to a rented house in Chirag Dilli with her husband who works as a mechanic and four-year-old son recently. Sunny who wanted to continue the relationship with her always kept pestering her.

Sunny today visited her as she was alone in her home. And asked to continue the relationship. As she refused to do so, he stabbed her multiple times. The police who found them in pool blood rushed them to the hospital. But Pinkey succumbed to injuries.