Missing wife found living with a lesbian partner

The police have found out a newlywed bride who runs away from her husband in Haryana with her lesbian partner. The girl was found after 23 days in Manesar in Haryana.

The husband of the lady who lives in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh has lodged a complaint in the police station that his wife went missing.

The woman Jyothi, left her husband Gopal Singh on June 1 to live with her female partner Gunjan Bai. Gunjan Bai is a national level sportswoman. They were in a relationship for the last four years.

The two women were taken into custody and were produced before a magistrate. But the couple argued that they are adults and had the rights to remain with the partner of their choice. The bride also accused that her family forced her to this marriage and she has to suffer domestic violence in her husband’s home. The woman claimed that her husband used to lock her in the house when he went to work in a factory.