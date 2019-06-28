SpiceJet announces new International flights, including Saudi: Check Routes

The Indian budget airline SpiceJet has launched new international flights. The private airline has announced that the company will operate in new routes to Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

The airline has announced eight direct daily international flights from Mumbai and New Delhi. The new routes will connect Mumbai with Dhaka, and Riyadh and New Delhi with Dhaka and Jeddah.

The airline has also announced an introductory offer for passengers. The fare will Rs.14,227 on Mumbai -Riyadh, Rs.12,263 on Riyadh- Mumbai, Rs.10,677 on Mumbai – Dhaka, Rs.10,732 on Dhaka- Mumbai, Rs.9,276 on Delhi- Dhaka, Rs.10,432 on Dhaka – Delhi, Rs.16,290 on Delhi-Jeddah and Rs.15,263 on Jeddah – Delhi routes.

The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah will commence from the last week of July while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15.