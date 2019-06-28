Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower again

In the Stock market, the domestic benchamrk indices today ended lower. The domestic benchamrk indices were ending lower for the second day in a row.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,394.64 lowering 191.77 points or 0.48%. The NSE Nifty also settled trading at 11,788.85 lowering 52.70 points or 0.45%.

The overall market breadth was negative today. As 1,372 shares ended lower while 1,154 shares closed higher on BSE Sensex.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, GAIL, Britania, Bajaj Finserve, Adani Ports.

The top losers in the market were YES Bank, India Bulls Housing Finance, Infratel, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance, Bharati Infratel, Zee Entertainments, Eicher Motors and ONGC.