Syrian Civil War: Nearly 100 dead in northwest Syria

Around 100 soldiers lost their life in North-west Syria in the fight between the pro-Syrian government army and rebels. This was revelaed by the monitoring agency. The England based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that the fighting in the northern Hama province has killed 51 pro-government soldiers and 45 rebels.

The Syrian government which is supported by Russia has intensified the attack and air strikes against the rebels and jihadists fighting against the Bashar Al Assad’s regime. The Syrian government has intensified its attacks in Idlib province and the parts of neighbouring Hama, Aleppo and Latakia where Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

According to the Observatory, since April of this year around 490 civilians were killed in the air strikes. Apart from thisaround 682 pro-government forces and 812 rebellions killed in the fighting. The civil war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011.