Trump’s politics of hatred revealed again

US President Donald Trump accused for Democratic congress woman of hating the country. He asked them to leave if they are continuing with their complaints. Trump’s harsh words invited criticism from many part. The four women earlier accused him as a racist and Xenophobic which he denied.

Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayyanna Pressley and Ilhan Homer were the subject for President’s unceremonious wrath. Trump said that the women were from diverse backgrounds and nations with catastrophic rulers. He asked them to leave the country, if they are not happy. He wondered that who would miss them in the nation. The more shuddering thing was that he got applauded for the speech as well.