Pakistan Cricketer Caught in #MeToo Controversy. Whatsapp Chat With Girls Leaked. Check this Out

Pakistan has not had a great world cup this season and although they came close to qualifying it to the top 4,

they couldn’t quite make it. A lot was dependent on how its star batsman Imam-Ul-Haq would perform, but he just did not rise to the occasion and had an ordinary campaign. Now to make matters worse for him, the star batsman is caught in a MeToo controversy.

It was a Twitter user who posted the screenshots of the cricketer’s chat with girls. He said that the girls had approached him seeking his help to expose the cricketer who has a stunning average of 54.58 from 36 ODIs. The Twitter user also claims that all of this chat happened in the last six months, if it’s true, it can be assumed that Imam did not have his full attention to the all-important World Cup campaign.

It remains to be seen if the Pakistan Cricket Board would step into the issue. Former Batsman Inzamam-Ul-Haq is the uncle of Imam-Ul-Haq. Check out the screenshots of the chat. There are chats with four different girls.