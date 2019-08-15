Actor Dharmajan Questions the Efficiency of Govt’s Flood Relief Works, Gets Abused by Cyber Communists

In a discussion on Reporter Channel, Malayalam Actor Dharmajan had said that the money donated by people are not reaching the hands it deserves.

“Am not speaking politics. Our state has a Chief Minister, other ministers, members of parliament, District Panchayat, Collector, block Panchayat, etc. The money donated by people reached the Distress relief Fund quite quickly, but it did not reach the deserving people,” he said on air.

Dharmajan added that he had told Actor Innocent that it would be a better idea to build a house for the distressed than donating money. He added that ministers,M.Ps and MLAs can at least do what fishermen and ordinary people are doing.

But Dharmajan’s criticisms have not been taken in the right spirit and cyber communists have come out doing what they do- hurling abuses and branding him a ‘Sanghi’. “You are someone who wept for Dileep, Kerala knows how your mind is,” says one comment, while another one claims Dharmajan is a pro-Congress person. Check out some of the comments.