“Money Donated to Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund Not Reaching the Deserved” Actor Dharmajan Vents his Frustration

Even before Kerala could recover from the ravages of the floods of 2018, it has been hit by another the very next year. Rescue, Relief, and Rehabilitation works are going on as Kerala’s general public has shown a keen interest in helping the victims. But are the government machinery ensuring that the assistance provided by these people are reaching those who deserve? Actor Dharmajan doesn’t think so.

ALSO READ: (VIDEO)Fish Sellers in Market Leaves Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Red-Faced as his Bucket Fund Collection Drive Gets Harsh Response

In a discussion on Reporter Channel, Dharmajan said that the money donated by people are not reaching the hands it deserves.

“Am not speaking politics. Our state has a Chief Minister, other ministers, members of parliament, District Panchayat, Collector, block Panchayat, etc. The money donated by people reached the Distress relief Fund quite quickly, but it did not reach the deserving people,” he said.

” AMMA(Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) gave a lot of money, but isn’t there a system here to make sure it reaches people?I asked Innocent if its a better idea to build some houses for them instead of donating money. These politicians can at least do the job what ordinary citizens and fishermen do. Ministers, MLA’s and M.Ps cannot do it?” he added