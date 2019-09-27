An organization calls feminism ‘cancer’, performed puja to eradicate ‘pisachinis’

An organization which stood for protecting men’s right has called feminism ‘cancer’ and announced that they will perform special pujas to eradicate ‘pisachinis’.
The organization named ‘Save Indian Family’ based in Karnataka which claims that they stood for gender equality and family harmony has announced that they had performed ‘pindadan’ and ‘pisachini mukti puja’ to drive away the evils that are plaguing our country and that is feminism.
@SIFKtka and many more friends are performing #PishachiniMuktiPuja to remove #feminism from our lives.
You know why?
because #FeminismIsCancer and it is killing Indian culture.
The organization accuse that innocent men are framed under #MeToo movement calls it as ‘digital mob lynching’. The puja was performed in Bengaluru. A spokeperson of the organization claimed that feminism in India is no longer about gender equality. It is only about seeking female dominance and oppressing men.
@SIFKtka Men performing #Pinddaan
and #PishachiniMuktiPuja
To free the society from the evils of #feminism pic.twitter.com/KG97uUNa29
#pinddaan
Men performing #PishachiniMuktiPuja to end the #FeminismPisachini, which professes equality but seeks female dominance, entitlements, and privileges without any responsibilities @SIFKtka pic.twitter.com/8pSn4Fly0y
@SIFKtka performed #PishachiniMuktiPuja to remove #feministic carcinoma from our women & #Pinddaan to the already dead Rakskasi of #metooindia & #Feminism so as to not take rebirth and reach moksha in the global interest of family & Society at large. pic.twitter.com/d7MjWs02nD
— S Bhosekar (@BhosekarS) September 22, 2019
