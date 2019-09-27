An organization calls feminism ‘cancer’, performed puja to eradicate ‘pisachinis’

An organization which stood for protecting men’s right has called feminism ‘cancer’ and announced that they will perform special pujas to eradicate ‘pisachinis’.

The organization named ‘Save Indian Family’ based in Karnataka which claims that they stood for gender equality and family harmony has announced that they had performed ‘pindadan’ and ‘pisachini mukti puja’ to drive away the evils that are plaguing our country and that is feminism.

@SIFKtka and many more friends are performing #PishachiniMuktiPuja to remove #feminism from our lives. You know why? because #FeminismIsCancer and it is killing Indian culture. — ~ Kanpuria Launda ~ (@KanpuriaLaunda) September 22, 2019

The organization accuse that innocent men are framed under #MeToo movement calls it as ‘digital mob lynching’. The puja was performed in Bengaluru. A spokeperson of the organization claimed that feminism in India is no longer about gender equality. It is only about seeking female dominance and oppressing men.

Men performing #PishachiniMuktiPuja to end the #FeminismPisachini, which professes equality but seeks female dominance, entitlements, and privileges without any responsibilities @SIFKtka pic.twitter.com/8pSn4Fly0y — NithinOnDrums (@NithinOnDrums) September 22, 2019

