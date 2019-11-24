Actress Madhuri Dixit playing guitar to wish her husband : Watch Video

Madhuri Dixit was seen playing the guitar and singing with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene. After wooing fans with her dancing and acting skills for decades, seems like the veteran actress is flaunting her musical skills. Musician Zac Dsouza also joined the actress and her husband in a small clip she shared taking to her official Instagram handle Saturday.

“Family jam session! It was fun trying my hand at playing the guitar with @drneneofficial ‘cuz “All of me, loves all of you…” #WeekendJam #AllOfMe @zacdsouzaa,” she wrote alongside the post.

Clad in a navy-blue kurta, Madhuri is crooning Hollywood singer John Legend’s famous track All of Me. The 52-year-old star who seems like spending her weekend in the best way possible recently wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside a heartfelt note.