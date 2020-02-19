These movies represented LGBTQ before Shubh Mangal Savdhan

When it comes to the representation games, Bollywood is at a snail’s pace. Now that we are all in 2020 where the fight for rights and identity is soaring, cinema and other form of art is striving to be in the game for all right reasons.

Ayushman Khurrana starer Shubh Manghal Savdhan is to release this Friday, but much before that we have had queer characters nailing their roles with absolute perfection. Lets have a look at them.

Fire : This classic by wonderful director Deepa Mehta was that first movie which gave audience the glimpses of queer characters. With brilliant performances from Shabana Azmi and Nandita Bose, Fire was a critically acclaimed movie in Bollywood.

Kapoor and Sons: Shakun Batra made popular Bollywood actors to engage in queer characters. Kapoor and Sons is a familial drama about two brothers who return home to visit their ailing grandfather. As problems arise and emotions intensify, one of them comes out of the closet

Aligarh: This 2015’s movie shows the story that happened in Aligarh Muslim University. Staring the very intelligent Manoj Vajpayee and Rajkumar Rao, Aligarh talks about taboos and discrimination around homosexuality.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Even though this big romantic blockbuster was packed with the traditional Bollywood song, dance, and melodrama, it touches unprecedented territory. It told a typical love story in a traditional way but it was uniquely about a queer couple.

Margarita With A Straw: Kalki has proven that she is a brilliant performer time and time again. In this film Shonali Bose film, she plays a teenager with cerebral palsy who meets and falls for a blind Pakistani woman. We see her discover her bisexuality while balancing her relationship with her mother.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan is all set to release on 21 February. The movie stars Ayushman Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar and Bhumi Padnekar in lead. It is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.