Coronavirus: Alert: Indian banks makes important announcement on banking services

As the cases of Covid-19 is increasing in the country, the banks in India had announced a new decision on Sunday. In a move to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country, the banks in India will only provide essential services to its customers. This will start from Monday, March 23.

This was announced by Indian Bank’s Association through a statement. As per the statement issued by the Indian Banks Association (IBA), banks will ensure to provide at least four essential services – cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque deposition, remittances and government transactions – at branches across the country.

Banks may suspend other services depending on the situation. Customers can use non-essential services via mobile and online banking channels.