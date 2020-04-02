Hypothyroidism- risk linked to Working long hours

Scientists at the National Cancer Center in South Korea had revealed a link between Hypothyroidism and working long hours. Hypothyroidism occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that sits at the front of your neck. It releases hormones to help your body regulate and use energy.

Those who work mainly 53 to 83 hours a week are more likely to have this problem. Hyperthyroidism in the long term can lead to heart disease and diabetes. Our thyroid is responsible for providing energy to nearly every organ in your body. It controls functions like how your heart beats and how your digestive system works. Without the right amount of thyroid hormones, your body’s natural functions begin to slow down.

In Yoga, Shastra Thyroid represents the Vishudhi Chakra. Practicing Hala asana and Sarvangasana will help cure problems of the Thyroid gland. Besides a positive and caring attitude towards all beings is essential to cure this disease.