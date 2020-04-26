Artist Zarina Hashmi passed away

Indian-born American printmaker and sculptor Zarina Hashmi died in London. She was aged 83.

Zarina Hashmi was born in Aligarh. She was a proponent of minimalist art, and had several ongoing shows, including solos at New Delhi’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation in Missouri, and group exhibitions at the Guggenheim and Met Breur in New York.

Partition, migration and the loss of home were all recurring themes in the artist’s works. Home is a Foreign Place, Tears of the Sea, Phool and Letters from Home are some of her best known works.

Heartbroken to hear that Zarina Hashmi has passed away in London. She was magnificent: full of wit and shrewd wisdom, her work imbued with a tragic vision. I was privileged to have her as one of my artists in India's first-ever national pavilion at the Venice Biennale, 2011. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ltrYBsx8zF — Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) April 25, 2020

Zarina’s interest in architecture was reflected in her works, especially her use of geometry and structural purity. She also made use of regular geometry found in Islamic architecture.