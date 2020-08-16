A crucial fire broke out inside a manufacturing plant at KINFRA !!!!

A crucial fire broke out at Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) Industrial Park, Nelladu, near Kochi in the compact hours of Saturday causing a loss of about Rs 1 crore. Beekay Foams, a chemical manufacturing firm, functioning on the industrial park premises was exenterated in the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. According to the Fire and Rescue Service officials, a short circuit inside the building triggered the fire and it soon enveloped the entire building where chemicals were stocked.

Receiving an alert, six units of fire and rescue service from Muvattupuzha, Kolenchery, Tripunithura and Perumbavoor reached the spot and pressed into service. The rescue team struggled for hours to bring the fire under control. The fire was extinguished by around 8 am. Officers said nobody was inside the building during the incident.