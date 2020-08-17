Breaking News :Fire broke out in parliament annexe building,7 Fire Engines At Spot!!!

A huge fire broke out this morning on sixth flooring of Parliament Annexe construction in Delhi and 7 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, has been brought under control, officials said.

Sittings of each homes of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – have been suspended since March, days earlier than P M Narendra Modi introduced the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The funds session was adjourned March 23.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha secretariat was working overtime for the last two weeks to see that the arrangements were ready for testing, rehearsal and final inspection by next week. The Upper House will have additional installations – large display screens, audio consoles in the galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting the two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signal – inside the chamber and in the galleries.

