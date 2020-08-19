“US and China agreement” to double airline flights amid coronavirus pandemic!!!

The United States and China have agreed to double the number of airline flights that each other’s airlines can operate between the countries, from four to eight per week. The deal marks a further easing of a standoff between the world’s two biggest economies over travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

The US Transportation Department announced it will increase flights to China to four flights per week from San Francisco to Shanghai starting Sept. 4, while the department said Delta Air Lines was also eligible to go from two-times weekly to four-times weekly.

The U.S. government still hopes China will agree to restore full U.S. flight rights under their bilateral aviation agreement, the Transportation Department has said, adding as China allows additional flights it will respond in kind. The U.S.-China agreement allows both countries to operate more than 100 weekly flights between the two nations. The United States had threatened to ban Chinese passenger flights in June after Beijing did not immediately agree to restore flights by U.S. airlines.