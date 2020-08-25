Pakistan is a good brother; Communist China provided warships!!!!

New Delhi: China is all set to hand over a modern warship to Pakistan. It is the largest warship built by China for another country. The exchange is part of strengthening military and diplomatic ties with Pakistan. The Guided Missile Warship Type 054 A / P was built by China for Pakistan. Experts claim that it is the largest warship owned by the Chinese Navy. This is a crucial move of China’s military exports.

Chinese media reported that the takeover of the warship would double the strength of the Pakistani navy. Meanwhile, China is expected to hand over three more warships of this type to the Pakistan Navy by 2021.The handover was preceded by a ceremony at the Hudong Songhua Shipyard in Shanghai, attended by several high-ranking Chinese and naval officials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping described Pakistan as a good brother and a good partner. At the same time, India is closely monitoring the new move. According to a Chinese local media report, China is working hard to bring the Type 054A warship to the international market.Experts say the People’s Liberation Army is the best warship the Navy has. It is equipped with advanced radars and missiles. It is 134 meters long. All of the weapons inside the new ship are made in China.Recently, China and Pakistan jointly built a warplane. Its first test flight was completed in December. By 2020, the first batch will be part of the Pakistan Air Force.