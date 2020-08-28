DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHTamil NaduKeralaCinemaHealth & FitnessLatest NewsGeneralBeautyIndiaNEWSVideocelebritiesYogaMeditationBeautyCelebrity YogaEntertainmentLife StyleHealthVideo

“Nothing like starting the day with 150 Surya Namaskar” ; Actress Keerthi Suresh reveals her beauty secret in a video!!!!

It is said to increase positive energy as well as boost immunity and blood circulation.

Aug 28, 2020, 08:16 pm IST

Chennai ; South Indian Actress Keerthi Suresh is the daughter of actress Menaka and producer Suresh Kumar. Keerthi, who has become really busy with movies in South India, shares the way she follows to maintain her health and beauty.Keerthi has also shared a video of hers praying to the sun on her Facebook page.Check it out here…

The secret of Keerthi’s beauty and fitness is the 150 sun prayers every morning. Keerthi says that she is planning to do 200 surya namaskar daily. Keerthi also thanked her guru Tara Sudarshan for helping her in boosting the immune system and improving blood circulation along with increasing positive energy. Keerthi suggests everyone should try this for maintaining a good physique.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close