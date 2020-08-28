“Nothing like starting the day with 150 Surya Namaskar” ; Actress Keerthi Suresh reveals her beauty secret in a video!!!!

Chennai ; South Indian Actress Keerthi Suresh is the daughter of actress Menaka and producer Suresh Kumar. Keerthi, who has become really busy with movies in South India, shares the way she follows to maintain her health and beauty.Keerthi has also shared a video of hers praying to the sun on her Facebook page.Check it out here…

The secret of Keerthi’s beauty and fitness is the 150 sun prayers every morning. Keerthi says that she is planning to do 200 surya namaskar daily. Keerthi also thanked her guru Tara Sudarshan for helping her in boosting the immune system and improving blood circulation along with increasing positive energy. Keerthi suggests everyone should try this for maintaining a good physique.