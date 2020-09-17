Serial actress found dead in bathroom; Filmmaker arrested!!!

Hyderabad: A leading Telugu filmmaker has been arrested in connection with the suicide of serial actress Kondappally Sravani (26). Ashok Reddy, the producer of ‘RX 100’, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday. Sai Krishna Reddy and Devraj Reddy have been booked for inciting suicide. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Shravani was found dead on September 8 in the bathroom of an apartment in Madurai Nagar, Hyderabad.

Shravani is said to have been in a relationship with Sai Krishna Reddy in 2018. He later became close with Ashok Reddy and Devraj Reddy. He met Ashok Reddy during the production of the Telugu film ‘Prematho Karthik’. The last phone call was to Devraj Reddy. It is reported that she informed Devraj Reddy over the phone that she could not bear the harassment of the three and was ending her life. Shravani has starred in popular Telugu serials ‘Manasu Mamata’ and ‘Maunaragam’. She is a native of Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. She has been starring in TV serials for eight years.