Local body polls in Kerala; over 1.5 lakh nominations filed

Thiruvananthapuram: Local body polls of Kerala will be held in three phases on December 8, 10, and 14. Over 1.5 lakh nominations were filed across the state for the local body polls in Kerala. The last date to submit the nominations was Thursday.

Elections will be held in 21,865 wards in 1,199 local bodies, except the Mattannur municipality where the five-year term has not been completed. These include 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 2,080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 wards in 14 district panchayats, 3,078 wards in 86 municipalities, and 414 wards in six municipal Corporations. 1,13,047 nominations were received at the grama panchayat level, 11,980 at the block panchayat level, 1,833 at the district panchayat level, 19,526 for the municipalities, and 3,758 for the corporations. The total electorate stands at 2,71,20,823, which includes 1,29,25,766 males, 1,41,94,825 females and 232 transgenders.

