Over 18,000 liters of spurious liquor seized; 283 arrested

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh excise department has seized over 18,000 litres of illicit liquor. Several deaths were reported in the state by consuming spurious alcohol. The department arrested as many as 283 people. Around 18,286 litres of illicit liquor along with 1,52,575 kg of raw material used for preparing spurious liquor were seized by police. A total of 888 cases were registered in this regard.

“In the drive conducted from November 18 to November 22, 283 people were arrested, 888 cases were registered and 18,286.40 litres of illegal liquor was seized. A total of 1,52,575 kg of ‘lahan’ has been destroyed, “Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said. The collected samples from liquor shops were sent for testing at regional laboratories.

